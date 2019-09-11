• The Owensboro Daviess County Tennis Association presents "Tennis in the Parks" from 5 to 6:30 p.m. every Thursday through Oct. 17 at Moreland Park. Free youth tennis for ages 8-16 or orange and green ball players. For more information, contact Charlotte Miller, Net Generation provider at 270-903-3715 or Charleymi@roadrunner.com.

