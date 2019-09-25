• The Apollo High School cheerleaders are sponsoring a self-defense class for ladies from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the AHS gymnasium, 2280 Tamarack Road. Cost: $20 for adults; $10 for students. Advance registration is not required. Those attending should wear comfortable clothing and shoes.
Instruction will be provided by Josh Hayden, owner of Gracie Owensboro, which provides certified training in areas such as jiu-jitsu.
For more information, contact AHS cheer coach Wes Nall at wes.nall@daviess.kyschools.us
