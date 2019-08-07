Good Sports

The Whitesville Nightmares, a 4-6-year-old Little League T-ball team, celebrated after defeating the Knottsville Cubs in a championship game on June 25. From left, front row, are Nolan Bickett, Avery Mayfield, Carter Mayfield, Anna Beyke, Jude Shelton, Mari Dant; second row, Jasper Roby, Emily Halloway, Jaxen Bickett, Kate Beyke, Kaden Knott, Gavin Dant; and back row, coaches Seth Dant, Justen Bickett, Jamison Beyke and Travis Roby.

