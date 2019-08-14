Good Sports

Mike Tichenor of Owensboro hit a hole-in-one on par 3 hole No. 4 at The Bridges Golf course of Henderson. Witnesses were Eddie Tichenor, David Strehl and Steve O'Neal. He used a lady's 7 wood golf club.

