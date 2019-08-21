Good Sports

• Shawn Blanton Team 2, a local bowling team, won the national USBC Open Championship bowling tournament in Las Vegas, Nevada. The tournament opened play March 9 and ran for 122 consecutive days, ending tournament play on July 8. With three different divisions based on skill level, the team competed in the standard division with a sports team average of 780-875. Bowling games of 890, 947, 1033 to total 2870 for three games, they outlasted an estimated 4,700 teams in their division.
• Brescia University volleyball player Alex Satterfield was recently honored with the River States Conference Bill Melton Champion of Character Award. The award marks the first time in conference history that a school has had a representative win the award in consecutive years.
The award is annually given to one male and one female student-athlete in the RSC who is recognized for excellence in academics, athletics, and the embodiment of the NAIA Champions of Character values.
Satterfield's resume displays her devotion to servant leadership. Throughout her time at Brescia, she has been heavily involved with Redeeming Zoe - an organization that battles against human trafficking - and interned with UNANIMA - an advocacy group for the United Nations against human trafficking. Satterfield has additionally served as the president of Brescia's Psychology Club, worked with Girls Inc., and recently graduated with a degree with pre-law and psychology, while maintaining a 4.0 GPA.
