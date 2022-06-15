Julie Hawes Gordon, who was removed from the bench as Family Court judge and then lost her bid to run for reelection to the seat, has filed to run for the county’s second Family Court judgeship.
Gordon filed Tuesday, the last day to file for the post. Gordon will face Owensboro attorney Andrew Johnson and former county domestic relations commissioner Angela Thompson in November.
Gordon, who was elected the county’s first Family Court judge in 2018, was removed from office as judge in late April by the state Judicial Conduct Commission.
The commission, a panel of judges, attorneys and professionals, held three days of hearings and ruled Gordon had attempted to use her position as judge to affect the outcomes of criminal cases involving her adult son, Dalton Gordon, by trying to arrange his release, and by trying to influence both District Judge Daniel “Nick” Burlew II and Daviess County Attorney Claud Porter to get her son the outcomes she wanted.
The JCC also ruled Gordon violated judicial canons in five of the six allegations against her. The JCC’s ruling said Gordon had conflicts of interest, retaliated against social workers in her courtroom when they didn’t meet her deadlines and used her position to arrange special visitations with her son when he was in the Daviess County Detention Center.
Gordon is appealing her removal to the state Supreme Court.
In the May primary, Gordon finished third in the race for her seat, behind Jennifer Hendricks and Thomas Vallandingham. Hendricks and Vallandingham will be on the November ballot.
But nothing in state law prevents a judge removed from the bench for running for a new judgeship.
Gordon said Tuesday afternoon that there was little time between the JCC ruling on April 23 and the May 17 primary to reach voters with her version of events about complaints against her.
“I think we had a very short window to campaign and get the truth out about what actually happened,” Gordon said. The time between the ruling and the primary left Gordon “without having the ability to effectively counter the witch hunt.”
“It’s understandable they (voters) would be hesitant” to vote for her, Gordon said.
Gordon said the allegations against her were brought by a former court worker, Megan Jackson, as a form of retaliation.
“She spent an entire year prying into every court case, my personal life, my professional life,” Gordon said. “There were hundreds of allegations she made that were dismissed.”
When asked about the JCC bringing allegations against her, Gordon said, “if they spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on this witch hunt, they felt they had to justify the expenditure of those resources.”
Gordon defended her record as Family Court judge.
“I have the benefit of having created Family Court,” she said. “I have the benefit of experience under the most challenging of times. I managed one of the heaviest caseloads in the state.”
Later, Gordon said, “our biggest goal is to have effective communication with our community, to make myself available and transparent and responsive to any questions the community has.”
Neither Johnson or Thompson, who are competing with Gordon for the new seat, would comment directly on her entrance into the race Tuesday.
The county Bar Association “thought it best to not take a position on the Gordon matter,” Bar president John Burlew said in an email last week.
Thompson, who ran against Gordon for Family Court in 2018, said Tuesday: “I want to focus my campaign on how I can serve the families of Daviess County.”
When asked how she felt about Gordon, a judge removed from the bench, running for the new seat, Thompson said, “The voters can make that decision themselves.
“I think my campaign will be an informative campaign for Daviess County citizens. I want them to get to know me and what I bring to the bench.”
Johnson is a partner at Gordon Goetz Johnson Caldwell, the firm where Gordon’s husband, Sale Gordon, is also a partner.
When asked about Gordon entering the race for the new seat, Johnson said, “I have the utmost faith in the voters of Daviess County to make the best decision for this community.”
When asked if Gordon’s removal will be an issue in the campaign, Johnson said, “I think the voters and the public will determine the issues.”
Later, Johnson said, “I have no intention of making this (about) anything other than the issues and who is the best person for the office.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
