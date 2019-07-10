• The following six Owensboro High School students were accepted to the Governor's Scholars Program for 2019: Sydney Ladd, Ja Seng Pauhkum, Olivia Swenson, Lucy Swenson, Nathan Reynolds, and Clayton Rhoads. Alternates were Mary Grace Hemingway and Nolia Williams.
Dillon Greene also was accepted to the Governor's School for the Arts in the vocal music medium and Nathan Jones (who is officially an OHS student, but attends Gatton Academy) was accepted for instrumental music (violin). Three OHS alternates were also named: John Barker (French horn); Jessee Hibbs (string bass) and Ja Seng Pauhkum (violin).
