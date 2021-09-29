Gray gearing up for new county vet clinic

Daviess County veterinarian Dr. Julie Gray said that she has been interested in animal rescue throughout her entire career, and the soon-to-be constructed county animal clinic is the best way she can take care of those animals for the county.
Gray was officially hired as the Daviess County veterinarian last April, a job that has not existed before in the county. She has been busy examining blueprints, ordering supplies and just generally preparing for when the new clinic approved by Daviess Fiscal Court earlier thus year opens next year.
“The clinic portion of it is going to be added on to the existing shelter on Highway 81,” Gray said. “It is going to join the lobby and then go out towards the front where we are going to have the surgery room and the prep area, the additional dog and cat holding rooms that we would need. We will have an area for offices as well.
Gray, who comes to Owensboro from the Vanderburgh Humane Society in Evansville, Indiana, previously spent 14 years at Towne Square Animal Hospital in Owensboro.
Judge-Executive Al Mattingly said previously that while Daviess County did not necessarily have plans to get into the veterinarian business, it did send proposals to local veterinarians, but it failed to receive any replies. This left a gap in the services that are required to properly take care of the animals.
Gray said that the county is hopeful the new facility will be open for business around the first of the new year. Until then, she is working out of rented space in Hartford.
“We have been taking some of our shelter and other rescue animals to that location to go ahead and start getting some of these animals spayed and neutered,” she said.
Gray said the animals that come to the shelter are required to be spayed or neutered before they can be put up for adoption, and she does not believe it is fair for the animals to have to wait for an extended period of time for that to happen.
“All these animals that we had here were just sitting here waiting because we just couldn’t get appointments at the local veterinary offices because they are all backed up for months,” she said. “The last couple weeks, we have been able to have our animals back up for adoption which has been great.”
While about 90% of her work will be doing spays and neuters, Gray said she also serves as the animal shelter veterinarian, and handles whatever is needed there, ranging from treating a sick animal to treating a hurt animal that is brought to her for help.
Gray will not only be performing surgeries for the animal shelter, but will also lend her services to local nonprofit animal rescues and shelters in addition to public animals as well.
“Most of my day will be performing surgeries. We will perform them for not only our shelter animals, but then the county rescue Sparky and Molly’s Mugs; there are quite a few local rescues and we will spay and neuter their animals so that they can be adopted, so it just kind of branches out. We will do some public animals as well.
Gray said that she learned of the importance of pet owners spaying or neutering their parts early on in her career, and it is something she still advocates as an important way to reduce the number of stay animals in a community.
“That is priority number one,” she said. “There are a lot of accidental pregnancies and a lot of those puppies and kittens on down the line end up flooding our shelters, so we are having to take care of that.”
Gray said as a whole, the situation of stray animals in Daviess County is not as severe as other places she has seen, and that it is something the county has tried to stay on top of.
“As far as a person that has strays and feral cats, I think that is really the only problem Daviess County has because a cat can produce so many kittens in its lifespan,” she said.
Gray said that one female cat can be responsible for up to 600,000 descendants, which shows how important it is to spay and neuter animals.
Local residents seeing stray cats in their neighborhoods can contact Daviess County Animal Control and arrange to pick up a trap, so feral cats can be brought in to have the surgery performed before being released again.
Gray said local individuals who open up their home as foster owners to animals also play a significant role in keeping animals off the streets of Daviess County.
“That is super important because we only have so much room in our building and it is not fair or healthy to overcrowd it,” Gray said. “That is where we try to utilize other rescues and fosters as much as we can so we can get them out of here.”
For more information about the Daviess County Animal Care and Control, visit www.daviessky.org/departments/animal-control.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.