Rock musicians Great White will be performing a drive-in concert Aug. 15 at the Beaver Dam City Park, 217 South Main Street.
This will be the second drive-in style concert the city has brought for the community to enjoy while the COVID-19 pandemic continues. The Kentucky Headhunters performed a concert there July 13, and Beaver Dam Tourism Commission Executive Director Becky Geary said it was so successful they wanted to provide similar options in the future.
“We’re excited to bring families and fans together to enjoy a safe concert experience in Beaver Dam,” Geary said.
She also encouraged attendees to come early enough to enjoy a tailgaiting experience before the sun goes down and the show begins.
“We will present the concert in accordance with all guidelines,” she said. “Safety is our top priority. We make it fun with prizes and giveaways before the show starts.”
Tickets for Tailgatin’ at the DAM: An Evening with Great White went on sale 9 a.m. July 22 at beaverdamamp.com. Space is limited, and fans are encouraged to purchase tickets as soon as possible.
Each vehicle is good for up to four people max per vehicle, and only cars and trucks are allowed. Coolers are also allowed, and alcoholic beverages may be brought in and consumed by guests 21-years-old and older. Food and snacks are also allowed. Pedestrian entry is not, and pop-up tents are also not allowed. Masks are also required if guests leave their space.
Tickets for each vehicle range in price from $104.50 to $205.50, plus processing fees and service charges.
Gates open at 6:30 p.m., and the show starts at dusk.
Heath Eric, promoter for the event, said the tailgate experience “is the next step as we continue to focus on providing safe and practical, world-class entertainment at ‘The Dam.’ ”
He said Great White “stole the show” at the inaugural ‘80’s Rock the Dam Fest’ in 2018.
“Trust me when I tell you this concert will be the highlight of the summer outdoor concert season this year,” he said.
A large, inflatable video screen will be set up next to the stage, he said, which will allow everyone a view of the performance. The performance itself will not take place inside the amphitheater, but in a nine-acre field adjacent, where a stage and the screen will be in place for all audiences to view and hear.
“You don’t want to miss it,” he said.
Great White is known for their hits “Once Bitten, Twice Shy,” “Save Your Love,” “Rock Me,” and “Mista Bone.” They have sold over 10 million albums worldwide, and have six Top 100 Billboard hits, according to Eric.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse @messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
