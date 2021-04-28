Green River Distillery fills 300,000th barrel

Green River Distilling Co. paused briefly on April 20 to celebrate the filling of its 300,000th barrel of bourbon.
With each barrel holding roughly 53 gallons of whiskey, that’s 15.9 million gallons of bourbon.
Jacob Call, Green River’s master distiller and director of operations, said it took 41/2 years to reach the 300,000 mark.
But with production now running at 90,000 barrels a year, the milestones will start coming a lot faster, he said.
The next ceremonies will mark the 500,000th barrel and the 1 millionth, Call said.
The 300,000th barrel will be aged on site and will eventually be bottled as Green River Bourbon, a Kentucky Straight Bourbon that’s four years old and made from a mash of 70% corn, 21% rye and 9% malted barley, he said.
The label, which was one of America’s top bourbons from 1885 to 1918 — when the old distillery burned and prohibition began — is scheduled to return in late summer.
The distillery, which reopened in 2016 as O.Z. Tyler Distillery, has seen rapid growth in recent months.
Call said Green River was gathering all of its employees around the barrel at 2 p.m. for a photo.
John Wellington McCulloch’s original Green River whiskey advertised itself as “The Whiskey Without
A Headache.”
But that was before truth in advertising laws.
The new Green River whiskey calls itself “The Whiskey Without Regrets.”
Green River Distillery is at 10 Distillery Road in northwestern Owensboro.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
