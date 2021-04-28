Green River Distillery fills 300,000th barrel

Green River Distilling Co. employee Coleman Savage looks over the 300,000th barrel of bourbon filled at the distillery on April 20 in the new-fill warehouse at the distillery in Owensboro. The barrel will be aged on site and will eventually be bottled as Green River Bourbon, a Kentucky Straight Bourbon that’s four years old and made from a mash of 70% corn, 21% rye and 9% malted barley.