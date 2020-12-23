Owensboro’s Green River Distilling Co. is producing bourbon for a Paducah distillery.
Silent Brigade Distillery announced recently that it was launching its new Silent Brigade Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey — the first bourbon released in Paducah in more than a century.
Before Prohibition, Paducah was home to 14 distilleries.
Now, it has one again.
The new bourbon was crafted by Jacob Call at Green River Distilling.
It has a mash bill of 70% corn, 21% rye and 9% barley.
Silent Brigade said it is also releasing a new bourbon called “Whatever” — a bottled-in-bond bourbon for Jason Hallock of Whatever Vineyards in Malibu, California.
That bourbon has been aging in the Green River Distilling rickhouses since 2016.
The mash bill for “Whatever” is 78% corn, 13% rye and 9% barley.
To be labeled as bottled-in-bond, bourbon has to be the product of one distillation season by one distiller at one distillery. It must have been aged in a federally bonded warehouse under U.S. government supervision for at least four years and bottled at 100 proof — 50% alcohol by volume.
“These two new bourbons are absolutely true blue Kentucky bourbons,” Keith Bundy, Silent Brigade’s president, said in a news release. “Owensboro Distilling Co. has been a great partner for us on these bourbons. This historic distillery has made some of the finest bourbon since it opened in 1885, and we are proud to share in that legacy.”
Green River Distilling uses that name for its own products and Owensboro Distilling Co. when it makes products for others.
A news release says Silent Brigade plans to begin production of its bourbon in Paducah next year.
Silent Brigade Distillery was established in 2015.
It has primarily made flavored moonshine until now.
Green River Distilling also makes several brands for other companies, including Terry Bradshaw Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Duke Spirits’ Duke Bourbon and Duke Rye, and Wheel Horse Rye and Wheel Horse Bourbon.
klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
