The Daviess County Gun Club is becoming part of the community’s sports tourism package.
Ross Leigh, director of Daviess County Parks & Recreation, says the gun club near Maceo will open for the season on March 4.
And it has three main events scheduled for 2022.
The Kentucky Sporting Clays Spring Classic on May 7-8, the organization’s Fall Classic on Sept. 24-25 and its Winter Classic on Nov. 19-20 will draw shooters from four or five states, he said.
Only registered members of the association can participate in the 100-target events.
Leigh said shooters accumulate targets throughout the year toward a year’s worth of competition.
The three tournaments will only draw about 150 shooters between them, but most will be from outside the area and likely spend the night.
“Our ultimate goal is to host the state shoot,” Leigh said. “It’s been a long time since it was here. We think we’ll get it back, probably in 2024.”
Twice in the 2000s, the Daviess County Gun Club hosted the Kentucky Sporting Clays Association’s state championships.
In 2005, that tournament drew 66 shooters.
But four years later, 215 people from as far away as Mississippi, Alabama, Arkansas and Arizona came, hoping to take home part of the $20,000 in cash and prizes.
Leigh said the county wants to draw as many shooters as possible.
“Last year, our September event was the same week as the one in Tennessee,” he said. “We’re going to watch to see when they schedule theirs and we may move ours one week so we’re not on the same dates again this year.”
The club was originally operated by the Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources until the mid-1980s when it was closed with the intention of developing a bird sanctuary.
That never happened.
So, in 2003, the state donated the land to Daviess County with the caveat that it be used only as a recreational shooting facility.
Later that year, Daviess Fiscal Court agreed to spend $100,000 to build skeet and trap ranges and help fund the renovation of an existing clubhouse.
Retired Daviess County Fire Chief Joe Kennedy and business partner Steve Scott then invested their own money to continue renovations and reopen the facility that had been closed for years.
In 2013, the pair ended their agreement with the county and Jesse Pollock, of Rockport, Indiana, took it over.
Pollock announced his intention to retire in January 2017, and Matt and Bethany Schneider, of Lexington, managed the property until early 2019.
For most of 2019, the club lay dormant until fiscal court voted unanimously on July 22 of that year to give the parks department the reins.
The county reopened it on Oct. 5, 2019.
And it was a success from the start, clearing more than $11,000 in its first month.
The 73-acre club is located at 7740 Kentucky 2830 near Maceo.
