Congressman Brett Guthrie said April 30 federal aid to small businesses passed in the CARES ACT provided 1.7 million forgivable loans to businesses.
Guthrie, a Bowling Green Republican, spoke to reporters about federal aid to businesses, the potential of sending federal aid to states and cities and the federal response to the coronavirus pandemic in a April 30 teleconference.
“There are two crises in the country — the health crisis and the economic crisis,” Guthrie said.
The Paycheck Protection Program, which was intended for business with fewer than 500 employees, did see instances where companies with multiple sites applied for funds under each site, Guthrie said. But the program was successful in helping some businesses, he added.
“The average loan was $200,000,” Guthire said. “... It did reach who it was intended to reach, but the need was far bigger.”
Once the initial $350 billion for the PPP was exhausted, Congress allocated additional funds to the program.
Guthrie said there will have to be some federal funding for states, to help them recoup money they’ve spent reacting to the pandemic. But funding will be for coronavirus costs only, he said.
“We’ve tried to spend money trying to solve the states’ problems before,” he said.
Guthrie said he didn’t know what the federal price tag of helping the states would be.
“We need to see how much the states have lost,” he said.
Guthrie said health officials he has met with said the coronavirus does not seem to be mutating.
The drug remdesivir has shown promising results, Guthrie said.
“They seem very, very positive about the first test with remdesivir,” he said, but said the drug is not an easy drug to administer.
“Remdesivir is not Tamiflu,” Guthrie said. “... It’s for the most critical (patients).” But the drug could sgorten stays in intensive care, Guthrie said.
Funds in the federal CARES Act will help with manufacturing a vaccine when a vaccine is developed, Guthrie said.
Guthrie is the ranking Republican on the House Energy and Commerce Committee’s Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee.
When asked if he was comfortable with the level of COVID-19 testing, Guthrie said the subcommittee “is going to look at, ‘why has testing taken so long?’ ”
“I think we are safer to open up,” Guthrie said, adding that governors have “a tough decision” on when to open up more public places for business.
“If we waited until we get to zero (new cases), we would never open up the economy again,” Guthrie said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.