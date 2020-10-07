Habitat finishes first home for Army veteran's family

For years, three local homebuilders — Mike Ballard, David Clark and Wayne Aldridge — have eaten lunch together daily.
Sure, they’re business competitors, but they are much more.
They are true friends with much in common.
In fact, the trio just completed their fourth home for Owensboro-Daviess County Habitat for Humanity.
This project was special to them because it was the first home the local Habitat chapter has built for a veteran. The home at 3931 Fogle Drive was built for a deceased veteran’s family.
“We went to Amvets and the VFW to find someone who would qualify,” Aldridge said.
VFW Post 696 found the perfect match.
The homeowner’s name was not disclosed.
Ballard, Clark and Aldridge served in the military, so the project holds special meaning for them.
Ballard served in the U.S. Army between 1960 and 1963. Aldridge served in the U.S. Army National Guard from 1969 to 1975, and Clark served in the U.S. Air Force from 1967 to 1971.
“We’re all old veterans — heavy on the old,” Clark teased.
The three builders have a combined 130 years of experience.
It took them only 45 days to build their fourth Habitat house. On each build, they compete with themselves.
“The last one took us 52 days,” Ballard said.
Between the three of them, they know every supplier in Daviess County. For the veteran’s build, they called their friends in the industry.
As a result, about 70% of the goods and services were donated. They estimate the value of donations to be between $50,000 and $70,000.
A sign in the home’s front yard lists the name of every business or person who donated. The sign serves as an oversized thank you note.
Ballard will turn 77 Sunday. Clark is 72, and Aldridge is 69.
“We’ve all retired at least once,” Clark said, with a chuckle.
But the group continues to work — and to build Habitat homes together.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
