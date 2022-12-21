Owensboro residents Rey Iriarte and Ashley Velez recently moved into their new Habitat for Humanity home on Elm Street.
Velez said the move is just in time for the family’s third child, which she’s expecting around April. She said she’s grateful for her family to now have a house to call home.
“It’s been emotional — happy tears. I never thought I’d be a homeowner. I’m so blessed,” Velez told the Messenger-Inquirer. “My kids get to have a home, a backyard.”
It was a roughly three-year process for Velez and Iriarte to get to this point. Owensboro residents since around 2012, Iriarte said a few years ago he met Habitat for Humanity volunteer Bonnie Jimenez, who told him about the program.
“I said, ‘Let’s give it a shot. What do we have to lose?’ ” he said.
Iriarte helped Habitat for Humanity build about seven houses before work on his home began in June, he said.
Jeremy Stephens, executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Owensboro-Daviess County, said he’s especially proud of the work done to finish Iriarte and Velez’s house.
Amidst the organization’s busiest year ever in Owensboro, Stephens said Habitat’s construction manager fell ill over the summer — leaving the construction up to an all-volunteer force.
“This was literally started and finished by all volunteer labor,” he said. “That’s where Habitat has its roots in, but these days with HVAC certifications and licensing, it’s not realistic to do that. But this one went back to the old school.”
Stephens said the Elm Street house was his organization’s sixth brand new home of the year, which is a record. Habitat also did emergency remodeling for two other homes in the area, he said.
The home is also the 152nd in Habitat for Humanity of Owensboro-Daviess County’s 34 years of existence, he said.
