Dennis Rennie, supervisor of the Owensboro/Daviess County Habitat for Humanity’s construction crew, said on Nov. 14 the organization’s new facility at 2930 West Fourth Street has been needed for some time.
Rennie, who has been working with Habitat for 11 years, said the new building is about three-times the size of Habitat’s previous location.
“Now if the weather gets bad outside, we can come in here and we have room to build walls and stuff,” he said.
The new facility location is about half a block off of Carter Road. On Sunday a dedication service and open house took place.
Habitat paid $535,000 in August for the 30-year-old, 8,000-square-foot building, which was formerly the home of General Glass Co.
A year ago, after 11 years in an office and warehouse at 1702 Moseley St., Habitat for Humanity was planning to move to the former Office Equipment Co. building at 1701 Breckenridge St. However, the organization’s construction committee decided that it needed a bigger warehouse.
Habitat had spent about $80,000 renovating the Breckenridge Street property before discovering that they were unable to build the warehouse they needed at the site.
Habitat sold the Moseley Street building earlier this year, and said the sale of the Breckenridge building is pending.
Following a “blessing of the house” of the new facility by local pastors, Virginia Braswell, Habitat’s executive director, was giving tours. Along with the organization’s bookkeeper and secretary’s space, Braswell has a new office.
She joked that the worst thing about moving is trying to track down where the paperclips are located.
“We can do so much more here,” she said. “It’s everything we need.”
Habitat provides housing to low-income families with 20-year, interest-free mortgages. The local chapter started in 1988, and built its first home the following year.
While moving may have slowed the group down a little bit, it definitely has not stopped the work. The chapter’s 150th house will be under construction before the end of the school year, a reminder of which hangs in the facility’s new kitchen, Braswell pointed out, indicating a photo of the newest applicant.
“The whole group is really excited about this because it’s been in the planning stages for some time,” Braswell said of the new location.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.