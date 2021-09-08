The Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum has created a 13-episode television series, “My Bluegrass Story,” which is scheduled to begin airing on RFD-TV in November.
Chris Joslin, the Hall of Fame’s executive director, said the 30-minute shows will serve as a marketing tool for both the Hall of Fame and the community.
In 2012, when “The Cumberland Highlanders” had a show on RFD-TV that taped on Jerusalem Ridge in Ohio County, Campbell Mercer, who was executive director of the Jerusalem Ridge Bluegrass Music Foundation, estimated that 84% of the people who attended the Jerusalem Ridge festival came because of the television show.
In 2007, Ronnie Reno taped a four-show bluegrass series for RFD-TV in the RiverPark Center.
Joslin said he expects the new series to bring more people to Owensboro to visit the Hall of Fame and to attend ROMP in the future.
The shows are filmed inside the museum with artists interacting with artifacts and talking about their careers.
They also perform songs there.
The shows also feature clips of the artists’ performances at past ROMP festivals, Joslin said.
Guests on this year’s series include Del McCoury, Doyle Lawson, Dan Tyminski, Rhonda Vincent, Tammy Rogers of The Steeldrivers, Darin and Brooke Aldridge, Russell Moore, Becky Buller, Joe Mullins, Noah Wall of The Barefoot Movement, Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley and Tony Kamel.
Joslin said each season will feature 13 episodes that will be shown three times a week and then re-aired.
The episodes will also be available for streaming at any time after they appear on the network, he said.
“We feel it’s very authentic that a show about bluegrass music comes from Kentucky and from the genre’s most important destination,” Jeremiah Davis, programming director with Rural Media Group Inc., said in a news release. “The production quality is top notch, and we feel certain our audience will be drawn to the show. We are excited about adding ‘My Bluegrass Story’ to our programming schedule.”
Joslin said the Hall of Fame had planned to begin recording the shows in 2020, but that plan was derailed by the coronavirus pandemic.
He said he’s hoping the new series will lead to more television shows, including some live shows from the Hall of Fame, either on RFD-TV or other outlets.
Television programming is a way to advertise the Hall of Fame on a limited budget, Joslin said.
He said production costs for the first season were underwritten by donations.
Mike Simpson, chairman of the International Bluegrass Music Association’s board of directors and a former chairman of the Hall of Fame, said, “A nationally distributed television show about bluegrass music produced in Owensboro further strengthens the Hall of Fame’s position as a world-class destination for the music. Ultimately, projects like this translate into economic impact for Owensboro and Daviess County.”
RFD-TV’s content includes agribusiness, equine, rural lifestyle and traditional country music and entertainment.
The network says it is available in more than 52 million homes on more than 100 cable providers, satellite services and streaming services.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.