Phil Zimmerman, a professional photographer and bluegrass musician, has donated his entire collection of more than 50 years worth of bluegrass photos and recordings from early bluegrass festivals to the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum.
Chris Joslin, the Hall of Fame’s executive director, said the collection is important because “Phil Zimmerman has an energy and passion for bluegrass music that reminds me why people are drawn to this music and to the community of bluegrass. His photography is compelling because he captured historical moments in bluegrass music that were also part of his personal story.”
He said, “Not only did he document people like Bill Monroe, he also played music with Bill Monroe and developed a friendship with him and many of the other artists he photographed. Phil Zimmerman’s photographs are important markers in the history of bluegrass music, and I am honored he trusts the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum with his collection and with his story.”
While he was in high school, Zimmerman learned to play guitar and banjo and attended concerts by Peggy, Pete and Mike Seeger, Doc Watson, Ramblin’ Jack Elliot, The New Lost City Ramblers and others in the folk revival.
A friend loaned him a bluegrass album during his senior year and Zimmerman was hooked.
In 1965, he went to Cantrell’s Horse Farm in Fincastle, Virginia, to attend Carlton Haney’s Roanoke Blue Grass Festival — the first multi-day bluegrass festival.
Zimmerman took both his banjo and a borrowed camera to that event.
And he wound up helping folklorist Ralph Rinzler document the sounds of the event.
Zimmerman’s collection at the Hall of Fame will include reel to reel audiotapes from that festival held as well as other recordings from early bluegrass festivals that feature Bill Monroe, The Osborne Brothers, The Stanley Brothers, Jimmy Martin, and Mother Maybelle Carter, along with the original equipment on which the recordings were made.
Many of the photos in the collection are also found in his book, “Bluegrass Time,” which is available at the Hall of Fame.
Joslin said, “I have long been a fan of Phil Zimmerman’s work. Many of his photographs were featured in an exhibition here at the Hall of Fame in 2008.”
Zimmerman has performed in a number of bands including Last Fair Deal, The Bluegrass Characters, Heroes of Tradition, Ernie Sykes and The Suffolk County Boys and American Flyer.
He said in a news release, “I’m proud of the historic bluegrass photographs I’ve taken and original reel to reel recordings I’ve made of early bluegrass performances, and I’m delighted and honored that the prestigious Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum has offered my work a lifetime home as part of its permanent collection.”
Carly Smith, the museum’s marketing director, said, “This is still a work in progress in regards to the final accounting of what is being donated. We already have over 100 images in our collection along with 35 recordings from early festivals.”
She said, “At some point in the near future, we expect to receive his complete collection of physical photographs and original equipment he used to capture the images and recordings.”
Some of Zimmerman’s photographs are already framed from the 2008 exhibition, Smith said.
