The Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum had just completed the third lesson in its spring Saturday Music Lessons series when the coronavirus pandemic hit.
And “just shy of 270 students” learning to play guitar, fiddle, mandolin or banjo were left without instruction.
So, the Hall of Fame decided to take the lessons online.
And May 1, the teachers began filming another two lessons at the Hall of Fame.
Chris Joslin, executive director of the Hall, said social distancing and its banning of gatherings of more than 10 people came at a time came “when things were just starting to take shape for the students.”
He said, “We sent emails to each student and put it on social media. Now, they go to our website for their lessons. Randy Lanham (the Hall’s education director) did a video to encourage them.”
Joslin said that each instructional video is about 15 minutes long.
Some of the students are as young as 6.
A lot of parents take the lessons with their children, Joslin said, and they can help at home with the video lessons.
“It’s pretty much the same as the in-person classes,” Lanham said. “They see the same video and get the sheet music. But I can’t walk around and see if they’re doing anything wrong.”
That’s the only real drawback, he said.
Lanham said the videos can be watched over and over “and if they have questions, they can email us and we’ll respond.”
Students in the classroom don’t have the option of watching the lessons over and over, he said.
Lanham said, “I’ve heard encouraging words from the students. They say it keeps them playing at home.”
He said, “We were three lessons in when this hit, so they had the basics. We’re not introducing new materials there, because they had already learned it.”
Lanham said, “I hope parents are helping them. They’ve already had experience helping their kids with distance learning this spring. So, they should be able to help with this.”
