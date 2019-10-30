• Trunk or Treat is from 6 to 8 p.m.
today at Pleasant Valley Community Church,
800 Pleasant Valley Road.
• Trunk or Treat is from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Masonville Baptist Church, 6601 U.S. 231.
All children and their parents are welcome.
• Trunk or Treat is from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Trinity Episcopal Church, 720 Ford Ave.
• Trunk n' Treat is from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Lewis Lane Baptist Church, 2600 Lewis Lane.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.