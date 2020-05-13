The Malcolm Bryant Corp. will open its hotels — including both Hampton Inns in Owensboro — on Friday.
The reopening comes seven weeks after the hotels closed during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Hamptons, a Hilton brand, have been the only hotels closed in Owensboro.
Madison Silvert, president of Malcolm Bryant Corp., said Hilton has partnered with Lysol and the Mayo Clinic to create “Hilton CleanStay with Lysol protection.”
That program, he said, will ensure guests the cleanest and safest stay possible.
“It’s being rolled out across the system,” Silvert said. “We’ve already implemented it.”
He said guests will now have breakfast delivered to their rooms rather than congregating in the breakfast area.
Silvert said, “We’ve tried to think of everything.”
He said Hilton hotels have digital check-in where guests don’t have to go to the front desk.
“You can call our hotels and we can set you up over the phone,” Silvert said.
He said, “It’s a challenging time for the hotel industry. But if there’s a silver lining, it’s that so much innovation is coming out of this.”
Silvert said all employees haven’t been brought back yet.
But he said the company worked with state officials back in March to get unemployment checks started quickly for those furloughed.
The Hilton CleanStay program puts a seal on doors to indicate to guests that their room has not been accessed since being thoroughly cleaned; uses extra disinfection of the most frequently touched areas such as light switches, door handles, TV remotes and thermostats; and removes pen, paper and guest directory from rooms but keeps them available upon request.
It also calls for disinfecting the hotel fitness centers several times a day and limits the number of people in the room; puts disposable wipes at entrances and elevators and provides employees with personal protective equipment and enhanced training designed to protect them.
At the time the hotels closed, Silvert said, “This is purely a precautionary measure for our team members. However, we have a duty to the public as well, and we believe this is the right thing to do to help reduce public gathering and the eventual burden on our health care resources.”
The company’s hotels include the 150-room Hampton Inn and Suites Owensboro-Downtown/Waterfront, the 86-room Hampton Inn Owensboro South and the Hampton Inn Louisville Northeast.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
