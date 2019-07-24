• OCTC recently unveiled three Innovation Labs at OCTC's Hancock County Center, 8010 U.S. 60 W., Lewisport.
The Hancock County Center Innovation labs are a partnership with Hancock County Public Schools. These innovation labs include an information technology lab, a virtual welding lab, and an industrial maintenance technology lab. The labs are fitted with equipment that is mobile to ensure adaptability and maximum use of space.
Specific new equipment for the project includes level and flow trainers, thermal instrument trainers, vibration analysis and thermal imaging maintenance trainers, and software for specialized training.
