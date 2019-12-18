Hancock County

Michele Winchell and Donna Hagman of Hancock County Farm Bureau Women's Committee accepted the 2019 Gold Star Award of Excellence from Vicki Bryant, chair of Kentucky Farm Bureau state Women's Committee. The award was presented during a Dec. 6 recognition program at the 100th Kentucky Farm Bureau annual meeting.

Recognized for the achievements of its women's program this year, Hancock County Farm Bureau received the 2019 Gold Star Award of Excellence during Kentucky Farm Bureau's annual meeting in Louisville. The award honors county Women's Committees for active participation in leadership development programs, agricultural promotion, educational initiatives and numerous other aspects of support to the local Farm Bureau.

