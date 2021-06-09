Hayden buys Home Realty from Barnetts

Blake Hayden, a fifth-generation Owensboro Realtor, has bought Home Realty, 3424 Frederica St., from Gordon and Connie Lou Barnett.
The sale includes the brokerage, property management company and the building.
The price was not disclosed.
But the property is assessed at $805,400.
The Home Realty franchise will no longer be used, Hayden said.
The business will become the Blake Hayden Group.
Gordon Barnett said Home Realty opened in Owensboro in 1964, making it the oldest real estate office in town.
It was owned by J. Henry O’Bryan until 1984 when the Barnetts bought the business.
They had begun working at Home Realty in 1981, Barnett said.
He said he and his wife will continue working as Realtors for the new Blake Hayden Group.
“We hadn’t planned on selling it,” he said. “But after a casual meeting at the HealthPark and other meetings, we decided to sell to him. His vision for the future is the same as ours.”
Not having to work in management will give them more time to work with clients, Barnett said.
Hayden’s roots in Owensboro real estate date back to 1906, when his great-great-grandfather, J.R. Laswell, opened East End Realty Co. at 1020-1022 E. Fourth St.
It later became J.R. Laswell & Sons.
Hayden started his career in 2012 with the ReMax Professional Realty Group.
“It took about a year for me to make anything,” he said. “But within six months, I knew I could do it. In 18 months, I wanted to be the best. You’ve got to want it. It becomes a lifestyle.”
On Feb. 1, 2020, Hayden launched the Blake Hayden Group.
He said he expects the sale to close on June 19.
Then, Hayden said, a five-week renovation of the building will begin and should be completed by the end of July.
By then, he said, the agency will have 16 to 18 licensed Realtors and five or six people on staff.
Between them, Hayden said, the two agencies did more than $30 million in sales last year.
“I expect to recruit more agents,” he said. “My goal is for much higher sales in ‘21.”
Hayden said despite rising prices being paid for homes, “I don’t think we’re on a bubble. There’s just high demand.”
He said he brought Ted Belcher, formerly with David Hocker & Associates, on board recently to help grow the commercial division.
The business is 80% residential and 20% commercial now.
But Hayden said he expects commercial sales to grow.
“Demand for leases is picking up because COVID restrictions are lifting,” he said. “I feel more optimistic today.”
Hayden said he’s working with an international company that could have “one of, if not the greatest, economic impacts ever on Owensboro” — if the deal goes through.
That deal is still about two years away, he said.
The Barnetts decision to sell their agency to him, Hayden said, “is a great honor.”
