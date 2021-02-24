Matt Hayden’s companies under several names are continuing to expand in eastern Daviess County.
On Feb. 12, the Owensboro Metropolitan Planning Commission gave unanimous approval to rezoning 63.7 acres in two tracts at 2861 Lagoon Lane, 1520 Kentucky 603 and 2001 Pleasant Valley Drive to light industrial and general business.
Ed Ray, chief operating officer for Gulfstream Commercial Services, another Hayden company, said a decision has not been made yet on what will go on the property.
“We rezoned it for future development,” he said. “There’s a deficit of warehousing in the Tri-State. So that’s probably what will go there.”
The rezoned property is on both sides of the Regional Water Resource Agency’s David W. Hawes Water Reclamation Facility at 1722 Pleasant Valley Road.
And it’s across U.S. 60 — also known as the Wendell H. Ford Expressway — from Hayden’s Gateway Commons.
The property is also across what used to be the U.S. 60 Bypass from Mizkan America, which produces Ragu sauce.
The Hayden companies are also considering adding a multi-family development — Senior Green LLC — at the corner of the new Fairview Drive extension and Hayden Road.
Fairview Drive is being extended to Hayden Road at the eastern entrance to Gateway Commons.
People coming off the ramp from U.S. 60 turn right on Kentucky 603 to get to the shopping center.
There’s a traffic light at Hayden Road.
People turn right into the shopping center.
When Fairview Drive is extended to that intersection, Senior Green, the proposed multi-family complex, will be across Hayden Road on the east side of Fairview.
Last year, the city annexed 22.799 acres for Senior Green.
Ray said that project could also include some commercial development.
He said a decision hasn’t been made on how many apartments might go in there.
But the site is near both Meadow Lands Elementary School and the new Daviess County Middle School.
It should be attractive to parents of school-age children.
The city has partnered with Daviess County Public Schools and Hayden on a $3 million project to have a 2,600-foot expansion of Fairview, stretching from the rear of The Downs subdivision to the intersection of Kentucky 603 and Hayden Road, completed by December.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
