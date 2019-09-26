Riding High

Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com Deborah Denison, 2 gets a ride home on the shoulders of her father, Josh Denison after playing together on Wednesday at the play structure at Germantown Park.

 Alan Warren

