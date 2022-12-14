The 14-county regional high-speed internet project is set to see its first connection within weeks, according to power provider Kenergy.
Kenergy, which is spearheading the project along with rural internet provider Conexon, said workers are now installing fiber.
“We’re replacing poles for ground clearance in preparation of fiber attachments, clearing limbs and brush so that fiber can be run along our power line route and installing communication huts and preparing the equipment and fiber cables,” said Leslie Barr, Kenergy public relations specialist. “The first member will be connected within a couple of weeks.”
Barr said she couldn’t say specifically where the first connection will be — Kenergy and Conexon are still finalizing details with their first customers — but did say that workers are installing fiber along Highway 140 in McLean County. Kenergy also said on its Facebook page Tuesday that its first fiber hut — which house fiber-optic equipment — was installed in Guffie.
Kenergy and Conexon plan to provide broadband access to all of Kenergy’s approximately 49,000 members within the next four years. To do that, they will construct some 7,200 miles of fiber-optic cable and provide broadband in 14 counties, including Daviess, Hancock, McLean, Muhlenberg and Ohio.
The broadband project, which has been a long time coming, entails Conexon, an internet provider that specializes in rural areas, using Kenergy’s infrastructure to offer broadband to every home to which Kenergy provides power.
Kenergy initially filed an application last September with the state’s Public Service Commission to construct some 7,200 miles of fiber-optic cable to provide broadband in 14 counties, including Daviess, Hancock, McLean, Muhlenberg and Ohio.
However, the application was opposed by the Kentucky Broadband & Cable Association (KBCA) — a group of companies that includes Armstrong, Comcast and Charter Communications. The KBCA disagreed that its members should have to face “rate-payer subsidized competition” from nonprofit electric co-ops such as Kenergy and sought to have the PSC restrict the project to unserved and underserved areas.
Kenergy won the dispute in August and began its project that same month.
Conexon partner Jonathan Chambers promised that his company would work double-time to make up for the delays.
“We expect to get this all built and done so every member of the electric membership will have service over the next three to four years, because eight to 10 years is too long to wait,” Chambers said in September.
Daviess County has committed $10 million to the project — funds it received from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) — but will not start spending that money until Kenergy and Conexon start to connect county residents.
