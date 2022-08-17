Tuesday was a red-letter day for Kenergy and its partner, Conexon, with the two organizations starting work on a major project to provide high-speed internet to some 49,000 consumers across 14 counties, including Daviess, Hancock, McLean, Muhlenberg and Ohio.
The project entails Conexon, an internet provider that specializes in rural areas, using Kenergy’s infrastructure to offer broadband to every home to which Kenergy provides power. Kenergy CEO Jeff Hohn and Conexon partner Jonathan Chambers said at a Tuesday press conference that make-ready engineering was set to begin, with crew members evaluating Kenergy’s power poles to make sure they’re capable of handling the extra steel strand of fiber.
“They’re evaluating the poles to make sure they’re capable of handling another line, in terms of clearance from the road and whether electric equipment needs to be moved,” Chambers explained.
Once evaluation is complete, make-ready construction work starts — which entails any necessary repairs or replacements of poles and electric equipment — followed by construction, service and installation. Hohn said he hopes the make-ready construction will start by next month and that workers will be stringing fiber on Kenergy poles by December.
All told, more than 7,000 miles of fiber will be strung throughout the region, according to Hohn.
“This fiber-home internet connection will bring high-speed internet for people to be able to do work, telemedicine and education,” he said. “We’re glad this has finally come to fruition.”
The project is expected to take three to five years. Chambers said his company aims to string about 2,000 miles of fiber a year, which is double Conexon’s usual rate and quadruple that of many other firms.
Chambers said Conexon is aiming to double its output due to the delays in getting the project off the ground, which he attributed in part to underhanded tactics by competitors.
“If you ask most companies and co-ops how fast they plan on building, they’ll say a couple hundred of miles or maybe even 500 miles a year,” he said. “if we go at those speeds, we’ll be at this for 14-15 years. That’s too long.
“We expect to get this all built and done so every member of the electric membership will have service over the next three to four years, because eight to 10 years is too long to wait.”
Chambers also promised that Conexon will provide “world-class” internet to the region — a minimum of 100 megabits per second (Mbps) for uploads and downloads, and up to 2 gigabits per second.
“That service will be available to all of Kenergy’s members,” he said.
Chambers and Hohn were tight-lipped about which areas will receive broadband service first, apparently for fear of tipping off competitors.
“We made an announcement that we’d be building in Daviess a few months ago, and so of course the cable companies there started offering discounts on that service,” Chambers said. “I’m not telling the incumbents where we’re coming, other than to say we’re coming everywhere.”
Chambers did confirm that Daviess County — most likely in the outskirts of the jurisdiction — will be among the first areas to receive service.
State representative Suzanne Miles was at Tuesday’s press conference, praising Kenergy and Conexon for reaching the groundbreaking milestone after years of having to deal with regulators and legislators. However, Miles said she intended to hold the companies to their bold promises.
“We have done everything at the state level we can do to enable this,” she said. “I’m at the point right now: No excuses. No excuses whatsoever.”
(1) comment
