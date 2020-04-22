Streaming services by phone during the COVID-19 pandemic just wasn’t cutting it for the Rev. Josh McCarty of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Central City.
“There were responses that the sound wasn’t right; the just quality wasn’t there, so I knew I needed to do something about it — I wanted to take it to the next level,” McCarty said. “I went online and looked for equipment and most of the cheaper equipment was sold out.
“So, I had to splurge for a pretty high-end piece of equipment. I got it in time to do Holy Week leading up to Easter. I have a non-profit company called Lolek Productions, so I’m a reasonably integrated nerd. We were able to get up and running pretty quickly.”
Considering St. Joseph has about 140 parishioners, the results have exceeded expectations, to say the least.
“It’s really been something because thousands of people have tuned in,” said McCarty, who streams events live and later posts the video online. “It has stunned me that this many people have tuned in to watch. They’ve made it pretty clear that they want me to keep doing this even after the pandemic is over.”
McCarty, 39, who has been in Central City for four years, said he has seen silver linings amidst the storm.
“Part of our overall faith is that God gives us the gift to adapt as a church, as a society, as individuals,” he said. “I think it’s an invitation for us to embrace different things. This season has shown that people are really hungry for community, and, of course, God is part of the community. There’s just this crying out of the human heart to be together. This will pass, and hopefully we will come out of this better in the end.”
McCarty’s roots are in Owensboro, but his family moved to Iowa in his formative years.
“In high school, I had everything figured out,” McCarty recalled. “You know, have a great job, a nice wife, a big TV screen, a riding lawnmower — those kinds of things. Then, I went on a year of service with an evangelistic group and other people said, ‘You should really check it out (referring to the priesthood).’ Eventually, of course, that’s the direction I went in.”
McCarty did much of his training for the priesthood at St. Meinrad in southern Indiana.
“Joining up with the diocese here and being close to my family roots has been a real blessing,” said McCarty, who after being ordained went on to serve at three Owensboro churches — St. Stephen, Blessed Mother and Sts. Joseph and Paul. “All of those churches were much bigger than where I’m at now. At the bigger churches, we were dealing with thousands of people on the weekends. Where I’m at now, it’s quieter, simpler, slower-paced, which I like. I love the rural community, the farmers, the simple faith, and how practical people are here — it’s allowed me to do more work on an individual level.”
McCarty has been a priest for 10 years.
“It’s what I was called to do,” he said, “and I do love it.”
