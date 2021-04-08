For the first time in its history, the historic Judge Joseph Holt House will host the United States Army for the annual Fort Knox OSJA Law Day later this month.
The red brick home, which dates from the 1850s and sits on more than 14 acres in Breckinridge County, was once the residence of United States Army Judge Advocate General Joseph Holt. Known simply as “Judge Holt” amongst locals, he is most famous for serving as the chief prosecutor during the Abraham Lincoln assassination trials in 1865.
“He is the most famous citizen from Breckenridge County,” Susan Dyer, president of Friends of the Holt Home Inc. said Wednesday.
While the event is private and closed to the public, Dyer said it is important that the organization continue to build its relationship with the U.S. Army, something that began with a wreath-laying at Holt’s grave, which is located on the site.
“We first asked Fort Knox to partner with us for the wreath-laying ceremony, to come and give honor to one of their own,” she said. “They continue to do that.”
“They come here on their own time and they help us to honor the man behind the legacy.”
Born in 1807, Holt also served as the United States Postmaster General between 1859 and 1860 and as Secretary of War during the James Buchanan Administration in 1861. He was appointed Judge Advocate General of the United States Army by Lincoln in 1862 and held the position until 1875. He died in Washington D.C. at 87 years old in 1894.
Dyer, who spearheaded the restoration of the home 24 years ago, said she would like to further that relationship and see the home be used as not only a museum and local meeting site, but as a national meeting site of U.S. Army JAGs.
“This is the last official Lincoln site in the commonwealth to be saved,” she said.
Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the home, at 6205 Kentucky 144, Hardinsburg, has been undergoing the restoration of its interior, and is expected to be nearly completed in time for the 13th Annual Holt Home Community Day on Sept. 25.
Dyer said the event transports visitors back to the 1860s and features a Civil War-era baseball game, speakers and period music.
“Most places are commercialized or you have a filling station across the road, but this is what you would see (during Holt’s time),” she said.
Dyer said most of the work on the interior should be finished by September, and she encourages visitors to see all the progress made on the home between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., Sept. 25.
“Locally and regionally, getting the United States Army JAGs to make this a national meeting place is a big, big thing for Kentucky and especially the region,” Dyer said. “We are not giving up on this, this is a big, big dream.”
For more information on the Judge Joseph Holt Home, visit www.jholt-houseky.org.
Nathan Havenner, Messenger-Inquirer, nhavenner@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-228-2837
