Holiday Happenings

• The City of Owensboro's Department of Parks & Recreation and Public Works will present the 32nd annual Holiday in the Park season starting Wednesday, Nov. 27, at Legion Park, 3047 Legion Park Drive. Family and friends can enjoy the park's light displays with more than 200,000 bulbs, including toys, dancing trees, and Santa Claus and his sleigh, through Jan. 2. There is no charge for this public event.
• The 43rd annual Holiday Forest Festival of Trees exhibition is open from noon to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday, and from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday at Owensboro Museum of Fine Art, 901 Frederica St. Fifteen monumental Christmas trees designed to celebrate the traditions of holiday art and food are on display. Admission: $3 adults; $2 children.
• Daviess County Parks & Recreation presents Christmas at Panther Creek from 6 to 9 p.m. from Friday through Jan. 2 at Panther Creek Park, 5160 Wayne Bridge Road. Enjoy more than 500,000 colorful lights as you drive through the park. Wagon rides also will be available, weather permitting. The event is free
See Holiday/Page D5
Holiday
from the front page
and open to the public.
• The Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce presents Shop Owensboro 2019 powered by Independence Bank, which kicks-off 9 a.m. Saturday at Independence Square, 2425 Frederica St., and at the Independence Bank on Kentucky 54.
Go to either location to pick up a free official Shop Owensboro bag (arrive early to get a bag while supplies last). Shopping bags will include maps with participating stores including hours of operation and contact information; Shop Owensboro bingo cards; coupons, special offers and discounts; and hidden gift certificates from participating stores.
• The fourth annual Live Reindeer Experience will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday (closed for lunch from noon to 1 p.m.) by the museum's loading dock at the Owensboro Museum of Science and History, 122 E. Second St.
Attendees can visit with an adult and baby reindeer, and Santa and Mrs. Clause. Bring your phones and cameras. Free popcorn will also be offered to patrons. Cost: Included in regular museum admission. Free to museum members.
• Performances for Muhlenberg Community Theatre's "Twas the Night Before Christmas" are 7 p.m. Dec. 6-7, and 2 p.m. Dec. 8 at The Palace Theatre, 119 N. Main St., Greenville. Tickets: $14 adults; $7 students. Tickets can be purchased at the Palace box office beginning one hour before performance times.
• Breakfast with Santa is Dec. 7, Dec. 8, and Dec. 14 in the Kley Exhibit Hall at the Mesker Park Zoo and Botanic Garden, 1545 Mesker Park Drive, Evansville.
Enjoy a hot breakfast while sharing your list with Santa and taking photos. Children will receive treats and make a holiday craft. Guests will also enjoy animal encounters. Ticket purchase also includes all-day admission to the zoo.
Tickets available only online. Six sessions are available and all sessions are approximately 1 hour and 15 minutes. Each session is identical in programming and activities. You must attend the session for which you purchase tickets as space is limited. For more information, visit https://www.meskerparkzoo.com/plan-your-visit/events/Mesker Park Zoo & Botanic Garden.
• Greenville's Christmas Parade will kick off at 4 p.m. Dec. 7 along South Main Street in downtown Greenville. In the event of rain or snow, parade officials will re-schedule the parade to 3 p.m. Dec. 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.