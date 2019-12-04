• The Daviess County Lion's Club will host Breakfast with Santa from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at Bittel Hall at the fairgrounds, 6191 Kentucky 54, Philpot. Features a pancake and sausage breakfast. The cost to attend will be a new unwrapped toy or a monetary donation. Toys for Tots will receive the toys to be distributed.
The DC Lion's Club also will collect new socks, hats, gloves and blankets for the local shelters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.