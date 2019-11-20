• The Owensboro-Daviess County Christmas Parade is from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday along West Second Street. This year's theme is "Christmas Memories." For more information, visit www.christmasparade.net.
• The following are drop-off locations collecting shoebox gifts for children overseas during Operation Christmas Child's National Collection Week, Nov. 18-25.
Owensboro families, churches and groups are busy transforming empty shoeboxes into fun gifts filled with toys, school supplies and hygiene items. The Samaritan's Purse project partners with local churches across the globe to deliver these tangible expressions of God's love to children affected by war, disease, disaster, poverty and famine.
Collection sites:
Buck Creek Baptist Church -- 3788 U.S. 431 N., Calhoun
Wednesday, Nov. 20 -- 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Thursday -- 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Friday -- 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Saturday -- 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Sunday -- 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; 4 to 7 p.m.
Monday -- 10 a.m. to noon
Life Community Church -- 1102 Hall St.
Wednesday-Friday -- 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Saturday -- 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Sunday -- 1 to 5 p.m.
Monday -- 8 a.m. to noon
Chestnut Grove Baptist Church -- 967 S. Chestnut Grove Road, Lewisport
Wednesday-Friday -- 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Saturday -- 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Sunday -- 1 to 5 p.m.
Monday -- 8 to 10:30 a.m.
For more information, call 615-962-7145, or visit www.samaritanspurse.org/occ. Participants can donate $9 per shoebox gift online through "Follow Your Box" and receive a tracking label to discover its destination. Those who prefer the convenience of online shopping can browse samaritanspurse.org/buildonline to select gifts matched to a child's specific age and gender, then finish packing the virtual shoebox by adding a photo and personal note of encouragement.
