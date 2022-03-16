In days past, it was common for companies to provide employee housing, such as the town of Hershey, Pennsylvania, which was constructed by Milton Hershey for the employees of his chocolate factory, as well as the coal and railroad towns scattered throughout Appalachia.
Today, that phenomenon is much rarer, but can still be found in three Owensboro parks.
Moreland Park, Legion Park and Ben Hawes Park each have a home that is occupied by a city employee known as a “park keeper.”
Adam Wright, Owensboro grounds manager, said the tradition of a park keeper living onsite at the parks goes back a long ways.
“It was one of the employment benefits that they came up with years ago, where the park keeper lived on site rent free,” Wright said. “Basically, we paid all the utilities, and they were paid an hourly wage on top of that.”
Wright said having someone to oversee the park living on site continues to be a good arrangement for both the city and the park keepers.
For the past 22 years, Moreland Park Keeper Mike Statts has called the red brick ranch house that sits adjacent to the park his home.
“I was with the city for a couple of years, and then I took this job here when the previous guy retired,” Statts said while enjoying his patio.
Statts said there have been several benefits to living so close to his work throughout the years.
“When my kids were younger, they had one of the biggest yards to play in in Owensboro,” he said. “I get paid to be outside; that is a benefit in itself and unlike most jobs.”
As park keeper, Statts is responsible for the general upkeep of the park at 1215 Hickman Ave.
From mowing, weed eating and trimming trees to snow removal and some light security work, Statts handles it all.
Another benefit of living so close to a park is it keeps his family coming back to visit.
“The grandkids can come over and go to the playground and play, and that keeps my grandkids coming over,” he said. “My grown kids, I get to see them because I have a park. If I lived somewhere else, I would still see them, but not as much.”
Statts said that talking with visitors to the park and answering any questions they might have can be a big part of the job at times, but he doesn’t mind it.
“I get paid to talk to people,” he said. “Some jobs you have, they will tell you to quit talking and get to work. As I work, people stop and ask me questions.”
With work just a step outside his front door, Statts said his job can follow him around wherever he goes.
“I am here for a service to the people,” he said. “There have been many times we have sat down to supper and there is a knock at the door, usually it is a question. Well, I like to talk, so I will step out and answer that question.”
Statts said that while he can retire with 27 years of service in, he would like to be the longest-tenured park keeper in Owensboro’s history. He said he plans to research what that will require.
When the time does come, he said he and his wife will look forward to the next chapter of their lives. But it won’t include the red brick house at Moreland Park.
Statts will miss that.
“At night, I can sit here and drink coffee and watch the baseball game go on,” he said. “Not many yards have that.”
