• The following students earned all A's for the first nine weeks of the fall semester at Daviess County Middle School: Abbigail Thompson, Abigail Edge, Abigail Martin, Abigail Riley, Adam Schrock, Addison Klee, Addyson Decker, Alexander Hagerman, Aleyah Capps, Allie Durbin, Allison Beaver, Allison Kirk, Alyssa Rhineburger, Alyssa Rice, Amal Kalik, Amy Meffert, Anabelle Childress, Angel Vasquez, Angeline Evans, Anna Hendrix, Anna Patterson, Anna Robinson, Annabelle Smith, Aric Horn, Athziry Diaz, Ava Hall, Avery Yaeger, Bailey Brown, Bailie Conder, Baylie Billingsley, Bellany Best, Bentlei Stallings, Brayson Sawyer, Breanna Brown, Brenna Haynes, Brielle Green, Brinley Morris, Brylyn Boswell, Cameron Ebelhar, Cameron Miller, Candi Jimenez-Adame, Cannon Clark, Carson Decker, Charlotte Waldron, Chloe Heady, Chloe Hurm, Christian Farmer, Christopher Simon, Clayton Payne, Cody Coffman, Cole Kuykendall, Colin Ruckdeschel, Conner Johnson, Connor Whitehead, Cora Butler, CoraAnne Roberts, Daniel Barrow, Daniel Kwok, Daylynd Moore, DeAisha Brown, Deven Carr, Dylan Turner, Eli Watkins, Eliana Coons, Elijah Mills, Ella Dukes, Emillie Hume, Emma Montgomery, Emma Offutt, Erin Woods, Ethan Capps, Gavin Johnsen, Gracie Cummings, Gracie Meserve, Grayson Hume, Hadleigh Cail, Hadley Bacon, Hadley Mills, Hailey Cook, Hannah McGuffin, Hannah Yuce, Harper Rundall, Hunter Szemethy, Isaac Napier, Isabel Harris, Isabella Skibba, Jackson Horn, Jackson Komarek, Jackson Labhart, Jackson Lewis, Jacob Coffey, Jacob Hagerman, Jacob Harley, Jacob Johnson, Jada Pollard, Jaden Davis, Jenna Rittmeyer, Jenna Thompson, Jessica Harwood, Jill Patel, John Brasher, Joliet Alexander, Joseph Barlow, Joseph Wells, Joshua Coffey, Joslyn Edge, Kaelin Labhart, Karly Duckwall, Katherine Kenny, Katherine McCain, Kathryn Burdette, Keleigh Payne, Kenzi Howard, Kenzie Williams, Lake Wilson, Landon Fogle, Laney Mills, Lauren Clark, Lauren Hayes, Lauren Wallace, Layla Edmonson, Layla Rice, Lennon Kinney, Lillianna Herrera, Logan Kerwick, Lucas Schroader, Lukas Humphrey, Luke McLamb, Maci Comstock, Macie Edge, Macie Stallings, Madalynn Roberts, Madelyn Hayes, Madison Corley, Madison Rowland, Madison Turner, Madisyn Herrin, Makayla Barnett, Malia Miles, Mallory McClure, Mallory Raines, Marley Davis, Marybeth Morris, Mattie Baker, Max Cisneros, Maxwell Sterett, Maya Foster, Micah Stone, Michael Edge, Molly Fuqua, Natalie Barber, Nathan Harley, Nathaniel Watson, Noah Payton, Nolan Kurz, Owen Frakes, Paige Stallings, Paris Hohiemer, Penelope Snyder, Peyton Goss, Preston Bumm, Rachel Ridenhour, Rebecca Smith, Reese Boswell, Riley Lancaster, Robert Marsh, Ryan Bebout, Sadie Morris, Sally Tidwell, Samantha Ramirez, Samuel Clark, Saphira Jarvis, Scarlett Call, Shelby Bennett, Shelby Knott, Sien Gollen, Sophia Cain, Tania Martinez Cruz, Taryn Overpeck, Taylor Young, Teresa Martinez Gomez, Thadeus Williams, Tinley Hall, Toby Morris, Trevor Lee, Tristan Davis, Victor Neves, Wade Gehlhausen, William Lamb, William Zik, Yosari Jimenez Perdomo.
Latest News
- Federal money at stake with census tally
- Jones sworn in as new Circuit Court judge
- Bearcats' late rally falls just short
- Kentucky 81 bridge reopens to traffic
- Man charged with attempting to cause wreck, striking cruiser
- WKU must make most of its shot at Cardinals
- ACCS helps low-income households save on bills
- Ohio State jumps LSU to No. 1 in CFP rankings with 2 weeks left
Most Popular
Articles
- Judge-executive vows to support fairness ordinance
- At ages 94 and 96, Indiana sisters still exercise every week
- Estes teacher tackles student hunger
- Denying a nondiscrimination ordinance sanctions bigotry
- A record 63 stores will participate in Shop Owensboro
- Jerry Wayne Eckles
- Nashville flights to begin on Jan. 22
- Declare Fairness Ordinance dead or bring it to vote, Wathen says
- Roxana ‘Roxy’ Payne Pendley
- Detective: Lindsey changed story about incident multiple times
- Daniel Pitino Shelter new executive director lives the 'Brescia difference'
- Soapbox Derby parade float pays tribute to David Edds
- Tagovailoa's prognosis 'excellent' after his surgery
- Judge denies change in bond for murder suspect
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Commissioners say they will vote no to proposed Fairness Ordinance (3)
- Judge-executive vows to support fairness ordinance (2)
- Hamlin races way into championship field with Phoenix win (1)
- Readers Write: Nov. 17, 2019 (1)
- U.S. Bank donates Owensboro home to combat veteran (1)
- John Wayne Experience coming to O.Z. Tyler (1)
- Little Miller saves big Miller (1)
- Readers Write (1)
- 'Kentucky's Music City' (1)
- City approves $80K consultant contract (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.