The following Daviess County Middle School students earned all A's for the second nine weeks of the 2019-2020 school year:
Sixth grade:
Joseph Barlow, Shelby Bennett, Bellany Best, Baylie Billingsley, Brylyn Boswell, Reese Boswell, John Brasher, Bailey Brown, Sophia Cain, Jacob Carrico, Max Cisneros, Cannon Clark, Josh Coffey, Eliana Coons, Cameron Ebelhar, Abby Edge, Maya Foster, Lucy Fuchs, Wade Gehlhausen, Colin Godeke, Peyton Goss, Zander Hagerman, Peyton Hamilton, Reagan Hamilton, Wyatt Hayes, Brenna Haynes, Anna Morgan Hendrix, Grayson Hume, Storey Hume, Addyson Key, Addison Klee, Daniel Kwok, Jack Labhart, Riley Lancaster, Adison Lanham, Rachel Ludwig, Teresa Martinez Gomez, Hannah McGuffin, Amy Meffert, Cameron Mendez, Elijah Mills, Keeth Mueller, Dylan Nelson, Emily Palomares, Jada Pollard, Mallory Raines, Rachel Ridenhour, Anna Roberts, Peyton Romero, Harper Rundall, Callie Smith, Bentlei Stallings, Charlotte Waldron, Emily Wilkerson, Linkon Williams, Avery Yaeger, Hannah Yuce.
Seventh grade:
Zitlaly Alvarez, Hadley Bacon, Emma Blair, Breanna Brown, Scarlett Call, Lauren Clark, Cody Coffman, Hailey Cook, Alivia Coy, Connor Davis, Marley Davis, Addy Decker, Athziry Diaz, Joslyn Edge, Megan Eppard, Landon Fogle, Owen Frakes, Molly Fuqua, Yumar Gonzalez Saldana, Jacob Hagerman, Jacob Harley, Nathan Harley, Isabel Harris, Kristen Harris, Jace Hawkins, Reesi Hendricks, Charley Hicks, Lily Hoagland, Aric Horn, Lauren Jean, Amal Kalik, Will Lamb, Nelson Martinez Gomez, Kate McCain, Gracie Meserve, Logan Mewes, Katelyn Mills, Emma Montgomery, Sadie Morris, Aliya Murphy, Victor Neves, Isaac Nichols, Cassidy O'Flynn, Jill Patel, Clayton Payne, Celeste Perry, Abigail Riley, Madison Rowland, Brayson Sawyer, Lucas Schroader, Ethan Smith, AbbyThompson, Sally Tidwell, Jordis Velotta, Kirsten Wellman, Zeb Wells, Cooper White, Connor Whitehead, Taylor Young, William Zik.
Eighth grade:
Joseph Baker, Kaleb Barnard, Daniel Barrow, Brianna Baxter, Stephen Bender, Kathryn Burdette, Ethan Capps, Grace Clark, Leah Clark, Samuel Clark, Russ Crowe, Gracie Cummings, Tristan Davis, Carson Decker, Derek Easterday, Macie Edge, Michael Edge, Luke Floyd, Sien Gollen, Brielle Green, Breanna Haire, Allessa Hall, Ava Hall, Jessica Harwood, Madelyn Hayes, Chloe Heady, Candi Jimenez-Adame, Anthony Jones, Allison Kirk, Kirsten Knott, Shelby Knott, Jackson Lewis, Abigail Martin, Mallory McClure, Brinley Morris, Toby Morris, Isaac Napier, Keleigh Payne, Natalie Petri, Gage Phelps, Samantha Ramirez, Bryson Rhineburger, Isabella Skibba, Michael Snyder, Paige Stallings, Brooke Stofer, Micah Stone, Hunter Szemethy, Aidan Taylor, Angel Vasquez, Kaylee Watson, Nate Watson, Kenzie Williams, Erin Woods.
