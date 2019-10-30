• The following students earned All-A's for the first nine weeks at Ohio County Middle School:
Seventh grade
Ethan Allen, Camila Arias, Tristan Baggarly, Lilly Baggarly, Nolan Baize, Savanna Ball, Chloe Barnes, Luke Barton, Micah Baughn, Kaitlyn Bishop, Reese Brown, Brandon Bryant, Jaelyn Conway, Brianna Cook, Lexie Daugherty, Cecilia Davila-Monjaras, Kaleb Davis, Ella Decker, Shelby Dorrell, Abram Evans, Andrew Figg, Jaley Francis, Keirstin Gary, Hunter Gibson, Juliana Gonzalez, Ella Greathouse, Kirsten Griffin, Jeramey Hawkins, Nathan Hendricks, Brandon Henson, Marek Hixson, Allyson Johnson, Carson Kennedy, Emilee Kessinger, Elijah King, Morgan Kobylinski, Camryn Lewis, Keelan Long, Lillian Magan, Briana Marvel, Maddox Mason, Veronica McCarthy, Ayden McIntyre, Stephanie Medina Perez, Wyatt Morgan, Adam Myers, KyLee Newcom, Evan Parker, Ashlynne Payne, Hayden Phelps, Austin Raymer, Marley Rock, Kiera Sapp, Avery Schroader, Grant Shouse, Hannah Warren, Keelee Westerfield, Madilyn Wilson.
Eighth grade
Kendall Addington, Haley Alsman, Faith Arnold, Chad Baker, Grayden Barnard, Jamie Barradas-Vasquez, Georgia Beasley, John Bennett, Jaxton Berkley, Lily Berryman, Nicholas Boehmann, Matthew Brown, Hunter Burden, Caden Burden, Alivia Burgess, Kara Calloway, Mykah Carden, Whitney Childress, Tessie Clothier, Brady Cox, Trace Crowe, Gabrielle Davis, Zoe Drane, Mikayla Fields, Jesse Finley, Marleny Flores-Flores, Chloe Frizzell, Sophia Gaddis, Isabelle Geary, Natelie Gipson, Anlyn Givens, Cory Gobel, Emily Goff, Wyatt Harris, Xanthe Hoover, Giuly Julio-Gonzalez, Chloe Keele, Alyssa Kiernan, Alina Lenzo, Aidan Lindsey, Riley Minton, Gillam Nicodemus, Shelby Osborne, Noah Phelps, Destiny Quisenberry, Clayton Roberts, Katelyn Rothgerber, Madelynn Rubino, Arron Shepherd, Siadel Smith, Atticus Stewart, Emily Tichenor, James Woods, William Young.
