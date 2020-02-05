• The following students earned all As for the second nine weeks of the 2019-2020 academic school year at Sutton Elementary School:
Third grade: Grayson Ballard, Blakelyn Barbour, Townes Brasher, Bailey DeLacey, William Doyal, Haley Edge, Gianna Falcone, Ben Haines, Aiden Hamilton, Cole Hamilton, Emmalyn Hampton, Adam Horton, Scarlett Isenbarger, David Leishman, Lane Littlepage, DaisyAnn Maglinger, Landon Marks, Abdiel Marquez, Maccoy Martin, Jace Miller, Mara Moorman, Oliver Owen, John Peak, Sloan Pergrem, Kyler Rush, Elton Smith, Ava Thomas, Jack Henry Tipmore, Dominic Weafer, Addy Wells, Luke Wilborn.
Fourth grade: Brennan Benjamin, Maddie Bullis, Henry Busse, Amelia Calhoun, Lilly Early, Charlotte Etheridge, Georgia Gabbert-Arnonld, Olive Harrison, Jalayla Huguely, Merrick Joska, Keaton Land, Miles McDaniel, Madison O’Bryan, Serenity Outerbridge, Lola Short, Briana Smith, Mercy Tanner, Maggie Vitali.
Fifth grade: Liam Briggs, Ridley Cecil, Christopher Coy, Kate Denton, Lucy Doyal, Landen Evans, Alex Fillmon, John Clay Ford, Dakota Gillaspie, Hadley Houston, Lucy Jackson, Claudia Johnson, Macey Kahn, Jasmin Loma, Alexander Neel, Riley Purdom, Mary Margaret Shewmaker, Jaxon Smith, Lilah Stanley, Grayson Starnes, Braden Thompson, Anna Travis, Meredith Traylor, CiCi Wilkerson.
