• Karaoke is from 8 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday at James L. Yates American Legion Post 9, 736 Frederica St. All are welcome to attend this free event.
• B&B karaoke is from 8 p.m. to midnight every Friday and Saturday night at the Amvets Post 75, 2600 W. Second St.
• Volunteer drivers are needed for the DAV (Disabled American Veterans) Chapter 4. For more information, call 270-684-6790.
Service officers also are available to help veterans and their families with their VA benefits at the Dugan Best Recreation Center, 1003 Omega St. Hours are from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Fridays. No appointment needed.
• The Fleet Reserve Association, Tri-State Branch and Unit 105 coffee and dessert meeting are at 5:30 p.m. on the second Wednesday of every month at the American Legion Post 9, 736 Frederica St. One day of active honorable enlisted sea service required. All sea services are welcome.
