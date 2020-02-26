• Blackford Creek will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at the the American Legion, 736 Frederica St. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, call 270-683-1633.
• The American Legion is now serving lunch Monday through Saturday at the post, 736 Frederica St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.