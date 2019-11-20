Honoring Our Veterans

Jim Arterberry, Jeff Ballard, Troy Barnett, David Bivins, Joel Brewer, Joseph Brown, Jimmie Byrd, Jerry Cabell, Stephen Daming, Comanche Shane Estes, Jeffrey Shane Estes, Virginia Estes, Dewayne Fowler, Ronald Fuqua, M. Terry Gossett, Leland Hancock Sr., Jeff Hastings, Joseph Holland, Gary Jarboe, Shirley Ebelhar Kent, Carl Payne and Jacob Vogt were recipients at the Owensboro Area Quilter's third annual quilt presentation for U.S. military veterans Nov. 2 at Crosspoint Baptist Church. Twenty-five nominated veterans were presented patriotic quilts by Lisa Barnhard, the service project chairperson. The quilts were made by members of the guild. Joseph Brown, Bob Forston, Vicky Kempf, James Kempf, Beverly Robb, Scott Sutherland, Jason Sutherland, Billy Davis, and Michael Obermeier also received quilts but were not present at the event.