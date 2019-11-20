Honoring Our Veterans

Jim Arterberry, Jeff Ballard, Troy Barnett, David Bivins, Joel Brewer, Joseph Brown, Jimmie Byrd, Jerry Cabell, Stephen Daming, Comanche Shane Estes, Jeffrey Shane Estes, Virginia Estes, Dewayne Fowler, Ronald Fuqua, M. Terry Gossett, Leland Hancock Sr., Jeff Hastings, Joseph Holland, Gary Jarboe, Shirley Ebelhar Kent, Carl Payne and Jacob Vogt were recipients at the Owensboro Area Quilter's third annual quilt presentation for U.S. military veterans Nov. 2 at Crosspoint Baptist Church. Twenty-five nominated veterans were presented patriotic quilts by Lisa Barnhard, the service project chairperson. The quilts were made by members of the guild. Joseph Brown, Bob Forston, Vicky Kempf, James Kempf, Beverly Robb, Scott Sutherland, Jason Sutherland, Billy Davis, and Michael Obermeier also received quilts but were not present at the event.

• Karaoke is from 7 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday at James L. Yates American Legion Post 9, 736 Frederica St. All are welcome to attend this free event.

• B&B karaoke is from 7 p.m. to midnight every Friday and Saturday night at the Amvets Post 75, 2600 W. Second St.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.