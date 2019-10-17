Honoring Our Veterans

The Evansville, Indiana based World War II LST-325 recently returned from a 35-day tour mission to Chattanooga, Tennessee, Decatur, Alabama, and Aurora, Indiana. Master Sgt. James Goodall, left, of Owensboro, presented a medallion necklace ribbon to a Korean War veteran in Decatur. During the mission, 98 medallions were presented to WWII veterans and 120 Korean War veterans touring the LST-325.