• The Owensboro-Daviess County Veterans Organization held their first meeting of 2020 at the American Legion Post 9 Jan. 16 on Frederica Street. This committee is comprised of leaders from the locally based veterans service organizations (VSO) to share information and partner together for special projects throughout the year in honor and service of our military and veterans community.
Highlights from January’s meeting include two presentations in honor of our military and veterans community:
First, U.S. Army veteran and frontrunner for Kentucky’s Run for the Fallen, Chris Conley, was presented with a certificate and honorarium for earning the title “Grand Marshal” for the 2019 Owensboro-Daviess County Veteran’s Day Parade.
In addition, U.S. Navy veteran and entrepreneur with D. Blacksmith Metal of Honor, Darin Evans, presented four original metal yellow ribbons to the commanders of the four local veterans service organizations. These ribbons were created in honor of the local Kentucky National Guard 206th Engineer Battalion who are presently deployed to be placed at each of the respective facilities.
• Karaoke is from 7 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday at James L. Yates American Legion Post 9, 736 Frederica St. All are welcome to attend this free event.
• B&B karaoke is from 7 p.m. to midnight every Friday and Saturday night at the Amvets Post 75, 2600 W. Second St.
