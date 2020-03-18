• The James L. Yates American Legion Post 9, at 736 Frederica St., welcomes everyone to the following events:
Seafood Buffet every Friday night through Lent ($16 per person, excluding drink).
Friday — Benefit for Ruby (6 year old) with Muddy Gut playing from 7 to 10 p.m. (donations taken).
Saturday — Zack Ashby Band playing from 8 to 11 p.m. (no cost).
March 27 — Randy Cruze & Reynolds Station at 8 p.m. (no cost).
March 28 — DJ Kelly at 8 p.m. (no cost).
