• Karaoke is from 7 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday at James L. Yates American Legion Post 9, 736 Frederica St. All are welcome to attend this free event.
• B&B karaoke is from 7 p.m. to midnight every Friday and Saturday night at the Amvets Post 75, 2600 W. Second St.
• The PFC Wesley Memorial Honor Guard is looking for new members to join their post at 1720 Country Club Lane in Hartford. Currently, they have 16 active members. The Honor Guard performs military honors at funerals, serves as a color guard in parades, completes the presentation of colors, visits nursing homes, and participates in school visits, Veteran's Day and other veteran ceremonies.
For more information, call Ray Morrison at 270-256-3663, James Barbee at 270-256-7192, Orville Baize at 270-256-0788 or JT Taylor at 270-256-8930.
