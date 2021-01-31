Dayne Coots of Beaver Dam was named to the Cedarville University Dean’s List for fall 2020.
This recognition required Coots to maintain a 3.5 minimum GPA while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours during fall semester 2020.
In recognition of academic performance, the Office of the Vice President for Academic Affairs at University of the Cumberlands has announced the students named to the President’s and Dean’s List for the fall 2020 semester.
President’s List
To be eligible for the President’s List, students must be enrolled in at least 12 credit hours (a full course load), maintain a minimum cumulative grade point average of 4.0, receive an “A” grade in UC Engage, and be in good academic standing.
All students who are named to the President’s List automatically make the Dean’s List, since the Dean’s List requires a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.5.
Brookelyn Allen of McHenry
Cortney Boehman of Hawesville
Brynn Eckstein of Owensboro
Tracy Haimes of Utica
Carey Haynes of Owensboro
Jessica Hazelwood of Hardinsburg
Darrel McGehee of Greenville
Miranda Mellott of Olaton
Hannah Staples of Greenville
Dean’s List
To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must be enrolled in at least 12 credit hours (a full course load), maintain a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.50, and be in good academic standing.
Meagan Asberry of Beaver Dam
Janet Baxter of Graham
Alicia Brooks of Bremen
Jessica Deweese of Horse Branch
Keisha Dockery of Beaver Dam
Sara Hope of Beaver Dam
Helen McDonald of Owensboro
David McDowell of Central City
Jenna Nottingham of Hardinsburg
Lucia Pena Recuero of Central City
Krystal Sebastian of Hawesville
Carlee Shoemaker of Central City
Tabitha Vincent of Lewisburg
Dianna Whitehouse of Greenville
Ashley Wright of Hartford
Daviess County Middle School
The following students earned all As for the second nine weeks of the 2020-2021 academic school year at Daviess County Middle School:
6th Grade
Aidan Bolling, Ella Boswell, Carson Burch, Ace Buskill, John Call, Mason Crook, Ethan Dailey, Kaitlyn Davis, Elizabeth Dever, Avery Dilger, Camryn Edge, Lindley Fogle, Ensley Futrell, Ellie Girten, Ava Hardesty, Riley Hayden, Gunnar Hendricks, Benjamin Higdon, Haley Higgs, Carter Houk, HLai Htaw, Colby King, Savannah Lane, Grant Lewis, Boe Meh, Andrew Meyer, Katie Miller, Lilah Morris, Kali Nichols, Konnor Perez, Will Phelan, Maya Pollard, Tate Powers, Ava Renfrow, Aliyah Reynolds, Ethan Riley, Brady Robbins, Graham Robinson, Bailey Shown, Adalyn Smith, Addison Stanley, Dylan Stevens, Logan Stevens, Isaiah Stone, Helena Tiahrt, Victoria Vazquez, Hunter Webb and Stiles West.
7th Grade
Shelby Bennett, Bellany Best, Baylie Billingsley, Brylyn Boswell, Grayson Bradshaw, John Brasher, Bailey Brown, Sophia Cain, Jacob Carrico, Karter Castlen, Briley Chapman, Cannon Clark, Jacob Coffey, Josh Coffey, Zoey Coker, Ellie Coons, Anslie Dant, Gabrielle DeHart, Thomas DeJarnette, Cameron Ebelhar, Abby Edge, Callie Embrey, Maya Foster, Lanie Frazier, Lucinda Fuchs, Anna Gootee, Jack Hagedorn, Zander Hagerman, Peyton Hamilton, Reagan Hamilton, Emily Hayden, Brenna Haynes, Anna Morgan Hendrix, Calyssa Herrin, Gavin Howard, Grayson Hume, Storey Hume, Blayne Hunt, Emily Johnson, Jake Johnson, Addison Klee, Daniel Kwok, Jack Labhart, Adison Lanham, Teresa Martinez Gomez, Jaxson Mattingly, Keiara Mattingly, Luke McLamb, Amy Meffert, Maya Mendez, Elijah Mills, Laney Mills, Jada Pollard, Mallory Raines, Rachel Ridenhour, Reid Roby, Callie Smith, Bentlei Stallings, Macie Stallings, Jenna Thompson, Charlotte Waldron, Alex Willcox, Linkon Williams and Hannah Yuce.
8th Grade
Kaylee Alexander, Hadley Bacon, Bransen Berry, Abigail Brown, Scarlett Call, Tiara Campbell Newton, Anabelle Childress, MiKayla Clark, Hailey Cook, Connor Davis, Christopher Dukes, Elvitta Espinosa Logsdon, Carsyn Fleischmann, Landon Fogle, Breanna French, Molly Fuqua, Ellie Gentry, Yumar Gonzalez Saldana, Jacob Hagerman, Jacob Harley, Nathan Harley, Charley Hicks, Lily Hoagland, Lauren Jean, Allyssa Lundy, Carleigh Matlock, Kate McCain, Gracie Meserve, Logan Mewes, Michael Midkiff, Kendall Miller, Emma Montgomery, Sadie Morris, Alex Murphy, Aliya Murphy, Isaac Nichols, Kaden Oller, Clayton Payne, Hailey Payne, Noah Payton, Abigail Riley, Karson Robertson, Madison Rowland, Colin Ruckdeschel, Brayson Sawyer, Lucas Schroader, Christopher Simon, Presleigh Smeathers, Elizabeth Smith, Max Sterett, Halei Tapp, Abby Thompson, Sally Tidwell, Ellyn Van Wyk, Mikayla Waninger, Ian Wathen and Avery Wimsatt.
