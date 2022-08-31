The Society of St. Vincent de Paul-Diocesan Council of Western Kentucky, Incorporated, has received a $1.7 million grant from the American Red Cross to help Dec. 10 tornado victims continue rebuilding their lives.
Richard Remp-Morris, CEO/executive director for St. Vincent de Paul-Diocesan Council of Western Kentucky, said the funds are being used for its House in a Box initiative, which supplies families with new furnishings such as dishes, silverware, linens and furniture such as beds, couches and kitchen tables at no charge.
“This represents the largest, single gift that we’ve ever managed,” Remp-Morris said. “…What this means is that as soon as we can get families into permanent housing, whether that’s an apartment or a home, we then provide them with everything they need to rebuild the house again.”
With the grant, 500 families within the western Kentucky tornado-stricken counties will receive furniture from House in a Box.
Remp-Morris said national retailers such as Walmart, IKEA and Ashley Furniture are partners in the cause, and they provide the necessary items for furnishing a home at discounted rates.
“Right now, we can provide a family of four with the furnishings that they need in their home to get restarted for $3,000,” Remp-Morris said. “But the family ends up with $7,200 worth of retail value.”
The new furniture for House in a Box is being warehoused at 1858 Triplett St. in Owensboro and shipped to families from there.
Beds, which include queen, full and twin sizes, are already there and will be available for families once they’re approved.
“The family sizes can vary,” he said. “If you’re a parent and you say, ‘I have six kids,’ we know we have to create six beds. So we’ll adjust to the size of the family.”
Remp-Morris said they looked at trying to store the furniture closer to the affected areas but there were no buildings large enough left because of the destruction of the tornadoes.
“We tried to get a space close to Madisonville — couldn’t do it; Dawson Springs — couldn’t do it,” he said.
The Society of St. Vincent de Paul is working with the Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Owensboro to vet families and to act as the case managers for House in a Box.
Katina Hayden, a case manager director for the Catholic Charities disaster relief, said there are a number of families who have permanent residences and are ready for the furniture.
“It’s one less burden they have to worry about with the furniture,” Hayden said. “…The survivors have had to make so many decisions; so many of them have just said, ‘I’ll take whatever’ or just point at something just to get done. This takes away a lot of the guess work and having them go to multiple furniture stores.”
Catholic Charities is also working with various community Habitat for Humanities that are building homes for tornado victims.
Once those homes are done, Hayden said House in a Box will furnish those as well.
The House in a Box initiative is expected to last at least 18 months.
Remp-Morris said the initiative is open to anyone regardless of faith.
“Ninety-five percent of everybody we serve is not Catholic and in most cases unchurched,” Remp-Morris said. “It’s about what do you need and how can we help; we’re putting our faith into action.”
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
