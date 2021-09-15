Impact100 Owensboro announced its grant finalists Tuesday, which include eight local nonprofits that all help uplift and impact the community in a positive way, according to grants chairperson Beth Clements.
Since the organization had the highest number of members ever this year, with 287, it was also able to have its highest grant cycle ever, having raised $256,500.
Unlike previous years, Impact100 will be able to give out four grants this year with the extra funds from increased membership, including two transitional grants at $100,000 each for larger-scale projects, in addition to two residual grants at $28,250 each for smaller community projects.
“We’re able to give four grants, so we’re reaching a much broader range of nonprofits, and we’re able to just really transform more organizations than we ever have in the past,” Cements said. “I think it’s just a real testament to the women in the community and to our nonprofits that we just have members who believe in their mission and just really want to give back.”
Transitional grant finalists include:
• St. Benedict’s Homeless Shelter’s “Living with Dignity” project, which includes renovation of the facility’s bathrooms and upgrading washers and dryers.
• Western Kentucky Botanical Gardens’ ”Path of Hope and Healing” project, which includes plans to incorporate a special space for individuals affected by cancer in hopes of creating a thoughtful and healing experience.
• Girls Inc.’s “Getting Grounded and Safe” project aimed at upgrading and repairing old equipment and furnishings to create a safe and enriching environment.
• Daniel Pitino Shelter’s initiative to make electrical, laundry room and kitchen upgrades in the facility.
• Dream Riders of Kentucky’s “Happy Feet” initiative to help improve footing conditions in its arenas and stalls to accommodate a more ability-diverse clientele.
Transitional grants, according to president Linda Wahl, are meant to enhance the impact an agency can have in the community by providing funds for long-lasting changes.
Residual grant finalists include:
• OCTC’s “Full Steam Ahead” project aimed toward engaging local youth in science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics (STEAM) academy.
• Fresh Start for Women’s “Keller House” renovation to provide additional transitional housing for women.
• Cliff Hagan Boys and Girls Club’s “Teen Center,” which will help the organization offer youth a safe and supportive environment to pursue educational opportunities.
All finalists and applicants this year, Clements said, continuously help uplift and improve the community.
“It’s hard to single out anyone,” she said. “As a collective group, our mission is to improve the community that we live in, and all of these organizations are definitely working to improve the community.”
Grant recipients will be announced at the Impact100 annual dinner on Oct. 14.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.