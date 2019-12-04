In Our Schools

• The OCTC Speech & Debate Team dominated the 25th Annual BBQ Capital-WYRD Speech/Debate Tournament held Nov. 1-2. OCTC hosted the BBQ Capital tournament on Friday and shared hosting duties with Transylvania for their WYRD Tourney on Saturday.
Team awards -- First place, Community College Sweepstakes; second place, Individual Events Sweepstakes for the BBQ Capital Speech Tourney; third place, Combined Sweepstakes (debate and individual events combined); fifth place, Overall Debate Sweepstakes.
Jesse Hibbs -- Fourth place, speaker award; first place, Novice NPDA Debate.
Jon Bozarth and Krishna Patel competed in the NPDA debate division. Bozarth -- eighth-place, speaker award in the NPDA novice division; third place, speaker award in the IPDA novice division. Those performances earned OCTC a second-place team award as well.
Caleb Rush -- First place, Dramatic Interpretation; second place, Extemporaneous Speaking; second place, Impromptu Storytelling; third place, Impromptu Eulogy; runner up, Pentad (speakers entered in five or more events); third place, Pentad (Saturday at the WYRD tournament); second place, Impromptu Eulogy; second place, Impromptu Storytelling; third place, Extemporaneous Speaking; fourth place, Impromptu Counseling; finalist, Dramatic Interpretation during the WYRD tournament.
Phoenix Burchfield -- Seventh place, Pentad during the BBQ Capital tournament; first place, Radio Broadcasting; first place, Impromptu Eulogy, third place, Impromptu Counseling; fourth place, Extemporaneous Speaking and finalist, Impromptu Storytelling, in the WYRD tournament.
Prem Patel -- Sixth place, Pentad; second-place, Radio Broadcasting; third place, Persuasion; fourth place, Impromptu Storytelling; fourth place, Extemporaneous Speaking; WYRD tournament -- third place, Impromptu Counseling; third place, Impromptu Eulogy; third place, Persuasive Speaking.
Jon Bozarth -- Fifth place, Impromptu Storytelling (WYRD tournament).
• Jana Bryant, who serves as district math instructional coach for the Daviess County Public Schools district, has been selected for the inaugural cohort of Klawe fellows for 2019-2020. EdReports named eight Klawe Lead Fellows, who will spend the term of their fellowships developing and executing impact projects that support EdReports' mission to increase the capacity of teachers, administrators and leaders to seek, identify and demand high-quality instructional materials.
The Fellowship cohort will continue until Summer 2020 when Fellows will have the opportunity to reflect on and present the impact that they have had in their schools, districts, states and country.
Bryant is a National Board Certified Teacher in mathematics and a 2019 Educator for High Standards fellow. She served as 2017-19 Teacher Advisory Council (TAC) member for Hope Street Group, has been an EdReports mathematics content reviewer for three years, and is a Standards Advocate with Student Achievement Partners in the role of Kentucky State Captain.
