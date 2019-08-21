• Daviess County Public Schools announced recipients of the seventh annual Teacher of the Year, Customer Service and Support Professional Awards during the district's Opening Day, Aug. 6, at a ceremony at the Sportscenter. The "Kids First" Awards are an opportunity for all staff members to come together to celebrate those who exemplify the highest ideals of the DCPS mission.
The DCPS district has identified the following characteristics of a great teacher: Student-centered, shows empathy, develops and maintains positive relationships, growth mindset, communication with all groups, engagement, knowledge of content, team player, prepared, coachable, invested, and passionate about teaching and learning.
Winners received "Kids First" sculptures and will represent the DCPS district as candidates for state-level Teacher of the Year honors.
The following educators received awards:
Kids First Elementary Teacher of the Year - Allie Lindow, Country Heights Elementary School
Kids First Middle School Teacher of the Year - Laura Murphy, Daviess County Middle School
Kids First High School Teacher of the Year - Paul Bates, Apollo High School
The Daviess County Public Schools district also recognized members of the support staff for their outstanding contributions during the ceremony. Nominees for the 2019 DCPS Kids First Support Professional and Customer Service Awards were evaluated in several areas of criteria: Kindness, active listening, conflict resolution, dependability, effective communication, empathy, friendliness, patience, creativity, making families feel welcome and valued, challenging students to do their best, and supporting families with "Kids First" in mind.
Kids First Support Professional - Dale Caraway, Transportation Department
Kids First Customer Service Award - Amy Thomas, Sorgho Elementary School
